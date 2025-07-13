Buying A Car Out Of State: What You Need To Know First

If you think you're beating the system by buying a car in another state with no sales tax, think again. You're not required to pay the sales tax in the state you purchase the vehicle, but you will have to pay the sales tax in the state you register the vehicle if that state has sales tax on vehicles. When you buy a car in another state, be aware that you will need a temporary registration to drive the car home. How long this temporary registration lasts varies by state.

If buying a used car out of state, follow the same steps you would in your home state by requesting a pre-purchase inspection for any used car you might be considering. This can be as easy as getting a CarFax or a vehicle history report, but nothing beats a thorough inspection by a mechanic – especially if you are buying the car through a private seller. A dealership should provide you with a vehicle history report of a used car, but a private seller is not required to do so.

Before you buy a car in another state, ask yourself how you're getting it home. If the car is on the other side of the country, you may need to arrange for the car to be shipped or transported by a reputable company. Keep in mind that shipping the car could cut into the savings you get by purchasing the car out of state, so think carefully about that before you complete that purchase.

If all is fine and dandy, however, just transfer the title over, register the car in your home state, get it insured, and you should be good to go!