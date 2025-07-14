At $19,991, Is This 2011 BMW 535i A Three-Pedal Thrill?

A rare six-speed manual makes this BMW 535i a car worth watching. Let's see if its price makes it worth a second look.

When I was a kid playing flag football in middle school, the most common instruction given by the quarterback in the pre-play huddle was to "go wide." No matter what the down or where we were on the field, it was always "go wide." Nobody even knew what "go wide" meant, and amazingly, the opposing team never caught on to this lather-rinse-repeat form of play strategy.

Go wide was also the direction given to the builders at Mariah Motorsports in the creation of the Mode 6 Street widebody kit that was applied to the 1987 Mazda RX-7 FC we looked at last Friday. Along with the extroverted looks came an equally energetic motor in the form of a completely rebuilt two-rotor Wankel fitted with a big turbocharger and air-to-air intercooler. In total, the seller claimed that over $60K of parts and labor had gone into the car in the past 15 years. At $27,500, the asking price for the turn-key car is now less than half that amount. Most of you felt another half needed to be lopped off that, however, as the Mariah failed to find favor, eventually falling in a 72% No Dice loss.