What Is Marvel Mystery Oil Made Of?

Before we get into the secret ingredients behind Marvel Mystery Oil, it's probably a good idea to first explain that the stuff is — because it sounds like something Spider-Man would use to refill his web-shooters. But it's not. Burt Pierce developed it in 1923 as an oil/fuel additive to help prevent plugged carburetor jets, which were likely to get clogged-up by the era's high-lead fuel and other contaminants.

That would seem to kind of limit its functionality, since the last carbureted engine sold new in America was in 1994. But don't worry — Burt also touts some other benefits to his Marvel Mystery Oil. Among them are the ability to create a strong seal between the piston rings and the cylinder walls for higher compression and less blow-by — the term for when exhaust gas gets past the piston rings and into the engine crankcase. Other advantages, per Mr. Pierce, include more power, better gas mileage, and less engine wear.

Marvel Mystery Oil can be used in other ways beyond adding it to fuel or oil, too. Again according to the company — now owned by Turtle Wax — you can use it as an additive for automatic transmission fluid and power-steering fluid as well.