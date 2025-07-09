At $8,995, Is This 2007 Subaru Tribeca The Limo You've Been Longing For?

Livery service can be lucrative work, given all the weddings, proms, and bro-parties there are around. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Subaru brings some added weirdness to that work as it's one of the most unexpected limos you might find. Let's decide whether its price is anything worth celebrating.

The tallest man in recorded history was Robert Wadlow, who, at his untimely death at age 22, towered eight feet, eleven and a half inches tall. While appearing lanky in pictures, Wadlow was deceptively heavy; his great height hid his weight of over 400 pounds. Most notable, however, was that the hypertrophy of his pituitary gland didn't just cause his abnormal height, it also resulted in excessive growth of his arms and legs, giving him an oddly disproportionate appearance.

It's safe to say that, by the age of ten, Robert Wadlow would have been hard-pressed to fit in the tight confines of the 1986 Zimmer Quicksliver we considered yesterday. Both he and the car, though, shared a similar sense of disproportion in their looks, with the Fiero-based Quicksilver having been lengthened in both nose and butt over its donor car. A V8 transplant couldn't overcome those audacious proportions or the car's overall appearance, and at $12,950, you all sent it packing with a 68% No Dice loss.