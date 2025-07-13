Do Suspension Air Bags Increase Towing Capacity?

Towing can be a tense task, and there are plenty of different products on the market that are supposed to help. Some modern trucks are rated to tow upward of 25,000 pounds, so it's vital to the safety of the driver and other road users to ensure that nothing goes awry. If you're not happy with your truck's maximum towing capacity and you're looking for an easy way to bump it up, I've got some bad news; you cannot increase a truck's towing capacity, since it's determined at the factory. You can do a few things to help bolster your truck's ability to handle heavy loads, though, and one way to do that is by installing helper springs, also known as air springs or air bag suspension.

Just because a vehicle is rated to tow a certain amount of weight does not mean that it will be especially pleasant to drive when it's loaded up near that limit. Adding helper springs or air springs may not increase your maximum towing capacity, but they can help mitigate the negative side effects of approaching a vehicle's towing limit.