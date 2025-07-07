What Cars Of The 2010s And 2020s Will You Bring To Rizzwood In 2045?
We all know Radwood, the car show celebrating vehicles from the 1980s and 1990s that exists in reality and was partially founded by Jalopnik writer Brad Brownell. Long time readers may also be familiar with Litwood, a hypothetical car show focusing on the early 2000s and 2010s made up years ago by then-writer Mack Hogan. But what of the current era? The 2010s and into the 2020s? Well friends, I have a proposal: Welcome to Rizzwood 2045, the car show that focuses on cars of the current era. What car from nowadays are you babying in your garage for 30-plus years in order to rule the car show parking lot?
It's difficult to determine what car today might be a classic in the future. But just because something is tricky, doesn't mean it isn't worth doing. Quite the opposite in fact. I want to see your prescience at play here. What car, on sale today or in the very recent past, will turn heads at the car shows?
Give me a Taycan and I'll take really good care of it I swear
Either EVs will happen, and we'll all be glad for a look back at the start of what ended up being a major revolution in automotive design and manufacturing or, much less likely, EVs are a flash in the pan and we have something interesting at the car shows not inundated by rising ocean levels. I, for one, think the earlier EVs from the very start of the eventual surge will be considered hot commodities on the collectors market, especially short-lived EVs. In which case, they'll be even more unusual and interesting at the odd Cars And Coffee. I foresee a Polestar 1 or a Model S pulling in gawkers and points at the show. Maybe the odd Cybertruck, having similar cache to a DeLorean, would delight show-goers on a not-too-distant Saturday morning.
But I ain't buying a Cybertruck, not used, not new, not now, not in 30 years. What I will buy, right now, and love until I or the car dies, is a Porsche Taycan. It's an EV, it's a wagon, it's a Porsche; what's not to love? The above purple is good, but in rose gold? Forget about it. It's a total stunner and, in three decades, it will be an incredible entry into Rizzwood.