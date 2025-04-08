A Texan Ostrich Biting Boris Johnson At A Drive-Thru Safari Park Is Justice For His Awful Car Writing

There's something unnerving and completely unnatural about an ostrich. Birds aren't supposed to be that big, and nothing they do can convince me otherwise. Well, almost anything. I'm now officially Team Ostrich after one of them attacked Boris Johnson, the disgraced former British Prime Minister, Brexit supporter, sole human alive whose haircut would actually be improved by a Flowbee, and, most iconically to us, absolutely awful car writer. I bet the ostrich would do it again, too.

You'd think Johnson would be too ashamed to show his face in public, but apparently he thought he'd be safe in Texas, since no one there outside of Austin can read. And yet, the Daily Mail reports that while driving through one of those animal safari parks with his multi-decade-younger wife and their three kids, one of whom is only a year old, an ostrich took it upon itself to remind Johnson that couldn't have been further from the truth. You shouldn't have been so horny for the cars, Boris.

Maybe the ostrich was still upset about the cost-of-living crisis that Johnson helped cause in the UK, but since it attacked him in a car, I have to conclude it was at least partly related to Boris' time as the world's worst automotive journalist.