At $12,950, Will This 1986 Zimmer Quicksilver Grab The Gold?

According to its seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Zimmer is one of only four powered by a Chevy LS V8, and, of those, it is potentially the last man standing. Let's see if this wild Fiero-based boutique car is well-priced despite that exclusivity.

In the original Star Trek series, the stated mission of the USS Enterprise was to "boldly go where no man has gone before." The Enterprise also counted a number of women among its crew, but they were forced to dress like go-go dancers, which, it could be argued, is a very bold move in the cold depths of space.

In the 1960s of that initial Star Trek series, Germany's Mercedes-Benz was charting a course that was not so bold. It instead chose to make products that embodied a sense of purpose unfettered by excess. That was exemplified by the 1972 Mercedes-Benz 250 we looked at yesterday. Simple and elegant, it was, at the time, one of the most innovative cars Mercedes built. Its attraction can still be felt, all these years later, and at $9,500, our candidate proved a relative bargain. At least that was the takeaway from the healthy 70% Nice Price win you all awarded the car.