Florida Tesla Cybertruck Driver, Allegedly Racing Lamborghini Urus, Hits 8 Parked Cars Because Of Course
Presumably in a rush to make it to divorce court, a speeding Tesla Cybertruck driver crashed Sunday night in Miami, damaging at least eight parked cars. At the time of the crash, witnesses also say the driver was racing a Lamborghini driver, because of course they were. The crash was also apparently bad enough that the Cybertruck lost one of its tires, 7News Miami reports, although based on the video provided, it appears to have actually lost a wheel.
The good news is no one was killed in the high-speed crash, and no serious injuries have been reported. Instead of fleeing the scene, the Cybertruck driver also reportedly stuck around after the crash until authorities arrived. According to 7News Miami, the Miami Police have yet to say whether or not they arrested the Cybertruck driver, if any charges have been filed, or how long the driver spent lecturing bystanders about the supposed benefits of their recently started Carnivore Diet.
Following the crash, there also appears to have been some kind of "altercation," although the cops have yet to elaborate on what exactly happened. Perhaps they were mad at the Cybertruck driver for ruining their cars. Many of them allegedly ran away when the cops showed up.
Consequences of the crash
While it doesn't appear that the reckless Cybertruck driver hurt anyone when they crashed, they still caused significant damage to the cars they hit. "I was coming home from work, and then, like 10 minutes after I got home, I just hear, like, a really loud 'boom,' like crash," Jose Zelaya told 7News Miami. "There was a car here on the corner, completely totaled, it was like a Corolla, completely totaled. Then I come around, I see every single car parked here was hit."
Zelaya also confirmed the street racing allegation, telling the news channel, "The Cybertruck was racing a Lamborghini Urus, and the Cybertruck lost control and hit every single car." From the sound of it, the Lamborghini driver left the scene of the crash, and good luck finding out which Miami Urus driver was street racing at that specific time on that specific stretch of road.
Unfortunately for Zelaya and most of the other owners of the damaged cars, their cars have all been towed away and they're waiting to find out whether their cars are totaled or can be repaired. "You know, I really love this car," he told 7News Miami. "This is my first car ever, actually. I've had it for three years now, so I just – I don't know. It's just a shame to see my first car, just to see it like this."
It's also definitely not the biggest problem with the whole situation, but it's especially sad to see Zelaya's car destroyed like this, since it was a Suzuki SX4, a Jalopnik-approved Cool Cheap Car.