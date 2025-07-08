Florida Tesla Cybertruck Driver, Allegedly Racing Lamborghini Urus, Hits 8 Parked Cars Because Of Course

Presumably in a rush to make it to divorce court, a speeding Tesla Cybertruck driver crashed Sunday night in Miami, damaging at least eight parked cars. At the time of the crash, witnesses also say the driver was racing a Lamborghini driver, because of course they were. The crash was also apparently bad enough that the Cybertruck lost one of its tires, 7News Miami reports, although based on the video provided, it appears to have actually lost a wheel.

The good news is no one was killed in the high-speed crash, and no serious injuries have been reported. Instead of fleeing the scene, the Cybertruck driver also reportedly stuck around after the crash until authorities arrived. According to 7News Miami, the Miami Police have yet to say whether or not they arrested the Cybertruck driver, if any charges have been filed, or how long the driver spent lecturing bystanders about the supposed benefits of their recently started Carnivore Diet.

Following the crash, there also appears to have been some kind of "altercation," although the cops have yet to elaborate on what exactly happened. Perhaps they were mad at the Cybertruck driver for ruining their cars. Many of them allegedly ran away when the cops showed up.