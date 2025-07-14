What Is Lugging Your Engine (And Why Is It So Bad)?

Cars with a manual transmission may be difficult to figure out at first, but with a bit of experience, you can learn a few tricks. For instance, you can actually improve your fuel economy by shifting gears at the right time. However, drivers who are inexperienced with manual transmission might be prone to making the simple mistake of engine lugging.

Engine lugging occurs when you try to accelerate in a higher gear when you should really be downshifting to accelerate. It may feel counterintuitive at first, but the lower gears are responsible for generating the torque needed to accelerate your car and increase its speed. The reality is that you should only use the fifth (or sixth) gear to maintain a steady speed – trying to accelerate by flooring it in a high gear can put an unnecessary strain on your engine.

That strain can take a toll over time. If you hear a pinging or knocking sound coming from your engine, it could be a sign that your engine block is suffering as a symptom of engine lugging. Ultimately, this can lead to costly repairs in the near future. Let's examine how engine lugging can impact your vehicle and what you can do to avoid it.