Jimmy Hoffa's Fate May Finally Be Revealed Thanks To Former Mobster, Reporter And Prosecutor's Research

Former Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared on July 30, 1975, but while he is presumed dead, in the nearly 50 years since his disappearance, no one has successfully found his body. Maybe he was buried in the foundation of Detroit's Renaissance Center. Maybe he wasn't. Still, it's a question that's occupied people's minds for decades — Where is Jimmy Hoffa buried? Later this month, we may find out, because a three-person team of independent investigators claims they now have the answer, WLNS reports.

Investigative reporter Scott Burnstein has been working with Richard Convertino, a retired federal prosecutor and Nove Tocco, a former mobster who later became an informant, and they recently announced an event on July 23 at Macomb Community College, where they plan to reveal what they've found. According to the event's website, tickets are $30 each, and attendees will get an "80-minute multimedia presentation concluding with providing attendees the actual name of the person who killed Jimmy Hoffa." The site also promises "[n]ever-before-seen photos from FBI investigative files, video reels, and news reports from the national-television archives in New York City" and will conclude with a Q&A session.

You'd think any information they uncovered would probably be something you'd want to bring to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, not reveal in a presentation at a community college that costs $30 to get into, but when the Detroit News asked Burnstein that exact question, he claimed the FBI "already knows," adding, "They might not come out and say it, but the FBI has come to the same conclusion we have."