What The 'L' On Your Gear Shifter Actually Does

Both manual and automatic transmissions have undergone important changes over the years. In the past, cars with a manual transmission were generally able to achieve better fuel economy. That's changed. You can still improve your MPG by being mindful of how you shift the gears, but today an automatic transmission is often the winner in terms of fuel economy.

Many automatic transmissions also include an L gear, and it might not be immediately apparent what that option does. You might think the L stands for load, which is close but not quite right. Often referred to as the low gear, the L mode actually restricts the vehicle from shifting to the higher gears, and usually stays within the first and sometimes the second gear.

Many drivers with an automatic transmission need not worry about switching between gears manually. All they need to deal with are P for park, R for reverse, N for neutral, and D for drive — so when should you worry about shifting into L?