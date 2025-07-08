Russian Passenger Planes Are Nearly Doubling In Price As Sanctions Take Their Toll

Civilian airliners made in Russia are skyrocketing in price, sometimes nearly doubling, as Western sanctions imposed in response to the Ukraine War continue to bite. In particular, the costs of basic materials and electrical components have gone through the stratosphere, which makes Russia's long-term goal of weaning itself off of Western planes a pretty long stretch.

The MS-21, Russia's answer to the Boeing 737, has increased in price nearly 60% in just a year, the Moscow Times reports. A smaller turboprop airliner, the Il-114, is nearly twice what it was just a year ago. Other Russian-made planes are seeing increases of 45% and up. Inflation might be bad all over, but this is just killer.

The Russian aviation sector is claiming that as production ramps up, economies of scale will kick in and save the day. It ought to be getting a lot of business, at least in its own country, since the driving factor here is the fact that Russian airlines can no longer purchase from Western companies like Boeing and Airbus. When the sanctions were first thrown down, Russian airlines simply stole over 400 such planes that they were leasing by refusing to return them. But in the long run, Russia will want to fly its own planes and so as to not have to deal with the West. At these prices, though, that plan is looking less plausible.