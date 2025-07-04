At $45,500, Will This 2011 Aston Martin Rapide Prove A Fast Sale?

Claustrophobics might want to sit this one out since, while it is a four-door, today's Nice Price or No Dice Aston Martin offers tight quarters and high sills befitting its sports-touring nature. Let's see if its price has any Chrometophobia sufferers feeling equally icky.

Let's be honest here: tribute cars are kind of weird. I suppose that's less the case if the person to whom the car pays tribute has passed on. That at least avoids the awkwardness of accidentally meeting them in person whilst in a mobile shrine to their visage.

That was the case with the 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo SS we looked at yesterday. It was festooned with the "Intimidator" package, a trim level that emulated the looks of the late, great NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt's race car. It wasn't overly embarrassing, but at $17,900, it was pretty-dang pricey. Despite its low mileage and as-new appearance, many of you advocated that it seemed closer to $10K in value, an opinion that was reflected in the 70% No Dice loss the Intimidator ended the day with.