Ariel Is Making 25 Totally Bonkers Atom 4RRs With A 525-HP Honda Turbo Four

I remember watching Top Gear as a kid and seeing various iterations of the Ariel Atom zipping around eliciting toothy grins from the presenters, but it's hard to believe the original Ariel Atom debuted in the year 2000.

That first space-frame chassis Atom had a Rover engine that produced 120 horsepower, but things started heating up with the 2005 Atom 2, which was offered with a supercharged Honda Civic Type R engine producing 275 horsepower. The Atom 3 was produced from 2007 to 2012, and its pinnacle came in 2010 when Ariel made 25 Atom V8s that produced 500 horsepower and revved to 10,000 rpm. The current Atom 4 was introduced in 2018 as a totally reworked car with the Atom's first turbocharged engine, as well as fresh tech including ABS, traction control, and launch control. The 4R was introduced in 2023 with its Civic Type R engine, and 2025 brings us the 4RR.

Ariel

The Atom 4RR is a circuit-focused car that is meant for serious track drivers, and it sure looks the part, giving baby F1 car vibes courtesy of an aero package that's decked out in a special new yellow livery. Each Atom 4RR will be made-to-order, and technical specs as well as pricing will be announced later this year. While it will be street-legal in the UK, no Atom meets the U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards so they are not technically road-legal here, but Ariel North America does sell them for off-road use only.