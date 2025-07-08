Stripped Oil Drain Plug? Here's How To Remove It

It's good advice to take your car in for regular maintenance to make sure everything is running fine. This can also help you avoid a costly repair if your car's health is ignored. Tire rotation, vehicle alignment, and an oil change are all pretty basic practices of car maintenance items you should check on. In fact, a lot of drivers choose to change their own oil to save money, as it's pretty easy to do yourself.

If you do decide to change your own oil, what happens if you notice the oil plug was stripped or rounded during your last trip to the mechanic? If this doesn't seem like a big deal, think again. A stripped oil drain plug can lead to oil leaks, which could potentially cause costly engine problems. Now, a stripped or rounded bolt can be tough to remove. These same bolts are what you will find when looking for the drain plug. If your drain plug is stripped, we have two ways to remove it safely.

First off, be mindful of the engine temperature when preparing to perform an oil change. It shouldn't be scorching hot, but warm is good, as engine temperature matters during an oil change. A warm engine will lower the oil's viscosity, and this makes for an easier time when changing oil.