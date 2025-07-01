What's Your Favorite Car From The 1980s?
A few weeks ago I asked you about your favorite car of the 1970s. What a fun trip through the past that was! Let's keep this party going and roll the question into the next decade — the (in)glorious 1980s! Talk about a target rich environment! There are so many fantastic cars from this era that I really struggled to nail down just one, but the Buick Grand National instantly sprung into my mind when I thought about the '80s. Remember when even Buick could be exciting? When a Regal could serve as an Indy pace car? The vision it took to strap a turbocharger on an V6 in the early '80s and then murder out what was essentially a normal boring sedan is just bonkers to me. And then Buick pushed things even further with the GNX. But the Grand National might have just popped into my mind because my air conditioning repair man started chewing my ear off about his Buick Grand National, and that's from someone who had no idea what I do for a living. Detroit people will tell you about their cars, even if you didn't ask.
The cars of the 1980s
There's so many to choose from in this decadent decade. Maybe you love the pop culture bona fides of a DeLorean or the cult classic outline of the Mercedes-Benz W123. Maybe you like the fox-body Ford Mustang, for some reason (I get nostalgia, but this wasn't the most impressive car to me), or maybe you love timeless sound of the Ferrari Testarossa's 4.9-liter flat-12 engine. Or maybe the original and unforgettable BMW M3 strikes your fancy? And we haven't even touched the 1980s French vehicles like the adorable and aptly named LeCar, or the indestructible vehicles put out by Toyota during this decade including the Mk3 Supra. It's also the decade Corvette design began a long, slow climb out of mediocrity with the release of the C4.
See what I mean? There's something for everyone in this decade. Let me know what '80s car is near and dear to your heart in the comments.