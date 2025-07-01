What's Your Favorite Car From The 1980s?

There's so many to choose from in this decadent decade. Maybe you love the pop culture bona fides of a DeLorean or the cult classic outline of the Mercedes-Benz W123. Maybe you like the fox-body Ford Mustang, for some reason (I get nostalgia, but this wasn't the most impressive car to me), or maybe you love timeless sound of the Ferrari Testarossa's 4.9-liter flat-12 engine. Or maybe the original and unforgettable BMW M3 strikes your fancy? And we haven't even touched the 1980s French vehicles like the adorable and aptly named LeCar, or the indestructible vehicles put out by Toyota during this decade including the Mk3 Supra. It's also the decade Corvette design began a long, slow climb out of mediocrity with the release of the C4.

See what I mean? There's something for everyone in this decade. Let me know what '80s car is near and dear to your heart in the comments.