New IIHS Study Shows Mental Health Challenges Are The Largest Contributor To The Rise In DUI Deaths Since The Pandemic

A new study published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows that self-reported depressive episodes and suicide plans were a significant contributor to the rise in impaired driving deaths between 2020 and 2022. You may only know the IIHS for its important work conducting crash tests, but its ultimate goal is making roads and vehicles safer for everyone, so it also conducts studies like this one. This study required IIHS researchers to analyze data surrounding the deaths of passenger vehicle drivers with high blood alcohol contents at or above 0.08%, and deaths of passenger vehicle drivers in single-vehicle nighttime crashes for all age groups, and separately for drivers ages 16-20.

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 28% of passenger-vehicle drivers killed in crashes had BACs of 0.08% or more, which is the maximum legal limit in most states. That number increased to 30% in 2020, and remained elevated through 2022, data shows. While other factors are included as contributors, the IIHS found that the effect of the mental health crisis incited by the pandemic was more pronounced than other factors, contributing to more impaired-driver deaths per year.