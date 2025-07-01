At $9,500, Is This 1977 Lotus Eclat A Weirdly Good Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Éclat is a Lotus you might have long forgotten, or perhaps never knew existed in the first place. Let's find out what getting reacquainted might be worth.

A common trope employed by movies and TV shows when work is to be done is to condense the effort into a montage of action, usually accompanied by energetically inspirational music. This saves the audience the tedium of watching things get built, fixed, or cleaned in real time. Strangely, YouTube has entire channels dedicated to the long-form version of all these efforts.

The comments section on yesterday's 1989 Dodge Raider read like one of those movie montages. Seemingly solid and otherwise drivable, that compact SUV had an interior that was grungy as all get out. Many of you advocated for a weekend's worth of deep cleaning, along with some seat covers and an air freshener, to solve the problem. That nastiness aside, everything else on the Raider seemed up to its $2,450 asking price, which you all celebrated with a respectable 75% Nice Price win.