New Ferrari Amalfi Is A Less Distinctive Roma From The Outside, But Everything Else Gets Better

The Amalfi has the same wheelbase and much of the same styling as the Roma, but Ferrari's goal was to make the car look less anthropomorphic, and every body panel is new. Gone is the Roma's body-color grille, with newly connected headlights that are meant to remove any face-like comparisons, inspired by cars like the F80 and 12Cilindri. The arrow-like surfacing along the sides gives the Amalfi a better stance, and the rear end is cleaner

Ferrari says the Amalfi will be sharper to drive than the Roma, and the powertrain reflects that. Engineers increased the turbos' maximum speed and brought in the 296 GTB and 12Cilindri's engine control unit to make the boost control system more precise. The Amalfi's camshafts are 2.9 pounds lighter than the Roma's, which should add more excitement to the engine's character, but the updated mill only produces 19 horsepower more than the Roma. That's still a lot of power to route through the rear wheels, and to help keep things under control with all that power Ferrari added a fully automatic motorized spoiler to the Amalfi's shorter deck lid that has three positions for increasing levels of downforce.

Ferrari says the Amalfi will go on sale in Europe at the beginning of 2026, and it will start at €240,000, or about $283,000 at current exchange rates. Expect U.S. deliveries to occur soon after European deliveries begin.