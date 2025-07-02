New Ferrari Amalfi Is A Less Distinctive Roma From The Outside, But Everything Else Gets Better
It's hard work to keep up with your reputation when you're a carmaker as infamous as Ferrari; even the cheapest entry-level Ferrari has to be a spectacular creation in every way. In order to keep up with the cruel, perpetual wheel of time, Ferrari gave its least-expensive model a new lease on life — and a new name. Enter the 2027 Ferrari Amalfi, an updated take on the Ferrari Roma, powered by a slightly more powerful version of the same front-mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. More importantly, the Amalfi brings real buttons back to the restyled interior.
The Roma was introduced in 2020, and was named after the iconic Italian city of Rome. The 2027 Amalfi takes things down the western coast of Italy to the enchanting coastal town of Amalfi, a place with a laid-back, romantic vibe. The Ferrari Amalfi mimics that vibe and follows in the Roma's footsteps as a 2+2 coupe that's less hardcore than the brand's rear-mid-engine models. (The convertible version will be unveiled next year to replace the Roma Spider.) It ain't no slouch though, with 631 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque, a claimed top speed of 199 mph, a claimed 0-62 time of 3.3 seconds, and a reworked engine that's designed to be more rev-happy. Sounds tasty.
The big news is that buttons are back, baby
As you're likely to know, automotive media and owners alike have bemoaned the disappearance of real physical buttons in lieu of touch-sensitive buttons and screens, and Ferrari finally listened. The Amalfi brings with it a redesigned interior that's flush with buttons, and a new center tunnel made of milled and anodized aluminum that's designed to make the interior feel more spacious. It's got a larger central touchscreen that should be a lot easier to use, and the overall styling is more similar to other new Ferraris. The new steering wheel does away with the Roma's touch-sensitive buttons and replaces them with easier-to-use physical buttons, including a real engine start button again.
Ferrari is making this new steering wheel design available for owners of other Ferraris to retrofit, simply by bringing their vehicle to the Ferrari dealer. Top Gear asked the Amalfi's product development chief Gianmaria Fuilgenzi about retrofitting the new steering wheel on other models, and Fuilgenzi said, "Yes, you can have it. We don't even have to replace the whole wheel, just the center." Ferrari is offering the swap to owners of different models including the Roma, Purosangue, 296, SF90 and 12Cilindri, but the cost of the upgrade has not been announced yet.
Other updates complete the Roma's rebirth as the Amalfi
The Amalfi has the same wheelbase and much of the same styling as the Roma, but Ferrari's goal was to make the car look less anthropomorphic, and every body panel is new. Gone is the Roma's body-color grille, with newly connected headlights that are meant to remove any face-like comparisons, inspired by cars like the F80 and 12Cilindri. The arrow-like surfacing along the sides gives the Amalfi a better stance, and the rear end is cleaner
Ferrari says the Amalfi will be sharper to drive than the Roma, and the powertrain reflects that. Engineers increased the turbos' maximum speed and brought in the 296 GTB and 12Cilindri's engine control unit to make the boost control system more precise. The Amalfi's camshafts are 2.9 pounds lighter than the Roma's, which should add more excitement to the engine's character, but the updated mill only produces 19 horsepower more than the Roma. That's still a lot of power to route through the rear wheels, and to help keep things under control with all that power Ferrari added a fully automatic motorized spoiler to the Amalfi's shorter deck lid that has three positions for increasing levels of downforce.
Ferrari says the Amalfi will go on sale in Europe at the beginning of 2026, and it will start at €240,000, or about $283,000 at current exchange rates. Expect U.S. deliveries to occur soon after European deliveries begin.