Snake On Plane Delays Flight, And Of Course, It Was In Australia

Unless you've never been on a plane before, flying isn't exactly fun. So if someone wants to bring a well-behaved dog or cat with them, I say go for it. They're cute and cuddly, and they're usually better behaved than a lot of children. A snake on a plane, though? That's going to be a no from most people, including the folks on a Virgin Atlantic flight, who the Associated Press reports recently dealt with a multi-hour delay while it was removed. And yes, before you ask, the plane was in Australia, because of course it was.

Thankfully, this time around, the snake in question wasn't actually in the cabin, so that's nice. Instead, it was in the cargo hold, where it could have easily snuck into someone's luggage and given them a heck of a surprise when they got home. In fact, according to snake catcher Mark Pelley, the guy they brought in to wrangle the snake, there's a good chance the snake actually got onto the plane in someone's luggage and escaped during its flight from Brisbane to Melbourne.

The other good news, aside from the fact that he got it, and the flight was only delayed for two hours, is that it was reportedly a green tree snake that's nonvenomous. That doesn't mean it didn't look scary at first, though, especially in a country that's home to many of the most venomous snakes in the world. "It wasn't until after I caught the snake that I realized that it wasn't venomous. Until that point, it looked very dangerous to me," Pelley told the AP.