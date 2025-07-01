At $2,450, Could This 1988 Dodge Raider Clean Up?
Naming your product after a line of work that involves sacking and pillaging may not be the best idea. That, however, is just what today's Nice Price or No Dice Raider represents. Let's see if its price tag makes the truck itself a steal.
Pajero, not pejorative
Being a big coupe and in stunning condition, yesterday's Lincoln was a bit of an anomaly these days. The 1988 Dodge Raider we have on today's docket, on the other hand, fits right in with present-day demands.
This, of course, isn't a Dodge-designed SUV, it's a re-badged version of the Mitsubishi 4X4 sold at the same time here in the U.S. as the Montero, and in other markets as the Pajero or Shogun. I have to say that out of all of those names, Raider is likely the most dicey, due to what it implies, as well as a tangential advocacy of the Las Vegas (nee Oakland) Raiders, one of the most vilified teams in the National Football League.
The Raider was what was deemed at the time a "captive import," as it was built in Japan but sold through a flag-waving American brand. That capture only lasted three model years, though, from 1987 through 1989.
Dakar dominator
That's too bad since the Raider's kissing cousin, the Pajero, was earning a name for itself in the famed and grueling Paris-Dakar Rally. The model's first win came in 1983 in the Modified Production Class. This T2 class is one of the most challenging for competitors as it requires participant vehicles to be nearly street stock, with the only modifications allowed being for safety and fuel capacity. The Pajero proved so successful that Mitsubishi earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, under the category of world record for Paris-Dakar wins by a manufacturer.
That's less surprising when you consider just how stout the Pajero, and by extension, the Raider, is. Under the steel bodywork is a rugged ladder frame chassis with torsion bar front and coil rear suspension. Beneath the hood is Mitsubishi's heavy hitter of the '80s, the 2.6-liter Aston inline four cylinder. That's a naturally aspirated gas engine that produces 109 horsepower and 129 pound-feet of torque. Mated to that is a five-speed manual and stout 4WD system with manually-locking hubs and a two-speed transfer case. Considering the car's short wheelbase and reasonably aggressive approach and departure angles, these should make for a solid off-road plaything.
Some spit and polish... and bleach
According to the ad, this one is ready for adventure, too. Despite the age and high 220,000 miles on the clock, it's said to be solid, suffering no rust nor any significant bodywork issues. The silver and black paint scheme appears serviceable, as do the steel wheels upon which it rides. The tires mounted to those wheels do look to be older than the hills they once hypothetically traversed, so their replacement may be first on a new owner's agenda.
Actually, the first thing a new owner might want to do is buy a hazmat suit and some heavy-duty cleaners. That's because this Raider's interior looks to be as grungy and grimy as they come. Based on the photos, the rear seat has served as an animal rest stop for some time, while both front buckets look to have been the unfortunate recipients of the aftermath of a Taco Tuesday. On the plus side, everything appears complete, right down to the triple-gauge on the dash with its cool incline-o-meter. Still, the cabin is profoundly dirty. That doesn't affect the running and driving, which the seller says the truck actually does. A new battery and a fresh oil change ensure that, well... those maintenance items are already checked off.
A solid steal?
In complete contrast to the filthy cabin, the title is clean, and the Raider comes with an asking price of $2,450. That's cheap by any standard, but is this re-branded Pajero worth dropping even that paltry amount on? It is, after all, an old truck with somewhat limited parts availability, and it will be slower than almost any modern vehicle, except for a Walmart mobility scooter. On the other hand, it could be pretty fun despite that.
What do you say? Is this Raider worth dropping $2,450 to buy? Or is it just too grungy for even that much?
