What Automaker Would You Buy A House From?

I currently live in a Brooklyn apartment with three roommates and more roaches than I'd care to admit, so any sort of house sounds like a fairly substantial upgrade. But, beyond having a kitchen to myself and maybe a little spot to put my workbench, there's not much else I can imagine really needing. I don't take up much space, and living somewhere small is more than worth it when it gets you closer to subways, restaurants, bodegas, and the climbing gym. With those priorities in mind, trading space and luxury for a nice urban environment, I'd go with a house from Fiat.

The 500e is a cute, comfy, compact city car. What else could you ever want in an apartment? Sure, it's the studio or one-bedroom of apartments, but if it's something I'd get to own outright then I could see the tradeoff in no longer getting to hang out with my roommates first thing in the morning. For my money, I'd get a house from Fiat, but what would you buy? Leave your dream automaker-home in the comments, and I'll pick through the best answers later in the week.