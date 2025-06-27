What Automaker Would You Buy A House From?
Yesterday, Aston Martin dropped a house on us. Not literally, Wicked Witch of the East style, but the automaker announced that it had built a house in the Omotesandō neighborhood in Tokyo. It's a four-story house with two semi-separate garages and some truly gorgeous architecture, but it also prompted a big question within the Jalopnik Slack. Would you buy an Aston Martin house? If not, what automaker would you buy a house from?
Assume the house is built like the brand's cars, not like any ultra-fancy side projects it has going on. If Aston manufactured homes like it manufactured grand tourers, or Stellantis built condos like it built Chryslers, what automaker-made home would you shell out your own hard-earned cash — and subsequent 30-year fixed mortgage — to live in? No buying to rent out to others, no keeping as a weekend place, what automaker's house would you like to live in?
I don't need much
I currently live in a Brooklyn apartment with three roommates and more roaches than I'd care to admit, so any sort of house sounds like a fairly substantial upgrade. But, beyond having a kitchen to myself and maybe a little spot to put my workbench, there's not much else I can imagine really needing. I don't take up much space, and living somewhere small is more than worth it when it gets you closer to subways, restaurants, bodegas, and the climbing gym. With those priorities in mind, trading space and luxury for a nice urban environment, I'd go with a house from Fiat.
The 500e is a cute, comfy, compact city car. What else could you ever want in an apartment? Sure, it's the studio or one-bedroom of apartments, but if it's something I'd get to own outright then I could see the tradeoff in no longer getting to hang out with my roommates first thing in the morning. For my money, I'd get a house from Fiat, but what would you buy? Leave your dream automaker-home in the comments, and I'll pick through the best answers later in the week.