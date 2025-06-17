What's Your Favorite Car From The 1970s?
Hey disco babes! It's sunny and beautiful here in the Motor City, which means the classic cars are coming out of storage, getting wiped down with a baby diaper, and slowly cruising up and down the many-lanned roads that call the city home. The come in all shades, manufacture and model in a constant glorious parade of real steel bodies and white-walled tires. I used to be into cars from the 1960s and earlier, but lately more than a few disco fever era cars have caught my eye. So I got to know: what's your pick for grooviest '70s vehicle?
In the past, Jalopnik has been a little, poo-poo on stuff from "Me" decade. I mean, it's called the Malaise Era, a time when automakers built cars that lacked innovation and felt stymied design-wise. But take a closer look and you see a resurgence of land yachts in a kaleidoscope of colors. Bustlebacks, pop-up headlights, and wedge-shaped European cars make this time period anything but limp and lifeless.
Chill out, man
For me, it's gotta be AMC. I love the Gremlin so damn much, probably because my mom kept hers until it was well past its prime. It was avocado green on the outside with a rich red fake interior and it sounded like two lawn mowers having angry yet consensual relations inside of an old oven. A fuel leak in the passenger compartment finally ended the old babe, but I still remember it fondly. And I'll also admit it — I had a Countach on my bedroom wall. Yeah, I'm basic, what of it?
The thing I don't love in 1970s car design — size — is something I prize in a lot of '60s cars, so that's where I'm starting to open my mind to more great cars from this great era. And it's working. I see a Lincoln Continental Mark IV coming at me and I get excited (and then I get out of the way). Plymouth also did amazing designs in the 1970s with the Duster and the Fury. Of course, my taste center on American-made, but it's not just Detroit steel that had a fine decade. The original Honda Civic and Toyota Corollas comes from the '70s and are cute as buttons. there's so much more out there. What about you? What cars do you love from the arguably worst decades for cars?