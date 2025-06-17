What's Your Favorite Car From The 1970s?

For me, it's gotta be AMC. I love the Gremlin so damn much, probably because my mom kept hers until it was well past its prime. It was avocado green on the outside with a rich red fake interior and it sounded like two lawn mowers having angry yet consensual relations inside of an old oven. A fuel leak in the passenger compartment finally ended the old babe, but I still remember it fondly. And I'll also admit it — I had a Countach on my bedroom wall. Yeah, I'm basic, what of it?

The thing I don't love in 1970s car design — size — is something I prize in a lot of '60s cars, so that's where I'm starting to open my mind to more great cars from this great era. And it's working. I see a Lincoln Continental Mark IV coming at me and I get excited (and then I get out of the way). Plymouth also did amazing designs in the 1970s with the Duster and the Fury. Of course, my taste center on American-made, but it's not just Detroit steel that had a fine decade. The original Honda Civic and Toyota Corollas comes from the '70s and are cute as buttons. there's so much more out there. What about you? What cars do you love from the arguably worst decades for cars?