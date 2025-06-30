At $10,000, Is This 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII LSC A Sweet Deal?

With its low miles and unicorn status, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mark VIII will stand out in any crowd. Let's see if its price is something that would "take a village" to get over

When I was a kid, I read a book about a group of older kids who pooled their money together to buy a build-it-yourself track car and then took that car racing. I recall that the car was a Panhard, and there was a lot of drama over costs and competitiveness, but in the end, teamwork prevailed. I wish I could remember more about the book, or even its title, because seventh-grade me really enjoyed it.

Of course, an alternative to building a race car is to buy a turn-key car that has already been outfitted for track tomfoolery, just like the 2001 Porsche Boxster S we looked at last Friday. That car had been stripped to its bare bones and then armed with a 3.6-liter mill from a 911 Carrera for added oomph. A $28,900 price tag and the added promise of free shipping to a new home, wherever that may be, seemed to appeal to many of you. That manifested in the comments, and the 53% Nice Price win garnered by the Boxster.