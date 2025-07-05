Why Smokey Nagata's V12 Supra Is A Tuner's Dream Car

Car and Driver writer/editor/publisher and Automobile magazine founder David E. Davis once said, "I firmly believe that everyone who is worth anything at all should own a 12-cylinder car before they die." But that depends on the 12-cylinder car in question. Special creations like the 27-liter V12 Beast certainly count. In the case of the 1,000ish horsepower V12 Toyota Supra built by JDM legend Kazuhiko "Smokey" Nagata and his tuning shop Top Secret, Mr. Davis is beyond correct. You should want this car.

Nagata created the V12 Supra to go 249 mph. While it didn't reach that, he did manage 222 mph on the Nardo track in Italy. That's not even the car's fastest speed; that would be 229 in Tokyo Bay's Aqua-Line tunnel, which we must inform you is not a racetrack. No, it's a regular street anyone can drive on when visiting the Boso Peninsula for some seaside relaxation.

Everything about the V12 Supra is designed around going fast for as long as possible. In addition to the two HKS GT2540 turbos Nagata slapped on the heavily modded Toyota Century 1GZ-FE V12 (the only V12 passenger car engine Japan ever produced), nitrous oxide injection, a rear-mounted radiator with ducts that replaced the rear quarter windows, and, as God intended, a six-speed manual transmission. Between the rear tires is a Cusco limited-slip diff to keep from turning one tire or the other into Bridgestone RE-01R-scented incense, a distinct possibility with a drivetrain that puts about 930 hp and 745 lb-ft of torque at the wheels.