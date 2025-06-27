Hawaiian Airlines Hit By Cyberattack, The Latest In A String

On June 26, Hawaiian Airlines reported that it had suffered a "cybersecurity event," or as everyone else would call it, a cyberattack, per USA Today. Fortunately for passengers no flights were delayed or canceled, and future reservations could still be made. The FAA stated that "There has been no impact on safety, and the airline continues to operate safely."

So that's all good. Less good is that Hawaiian hasn't mentioned what actually did occur; it hasn't said that passenger data was compromised, but Hawaiian hasn't said that it wasn't, either. The Wall Street Journal mentions that airlines in general are juicy targets, since they have not just consumer but also corporate and government information accessible from locations (like airports) around the world with varying levels of security.

In fact, cyberattacks against commercial aviation are on the rise generally. Just this month, WestJet was also hit, enough to cause disruptions to ticketing. Ironically, this was in Canada at the same time as the G7 summit, where one of the agenda items was... cybersecurity. In December, Japan Airlines got whacked by a DDoS attack which caused flight delays and disrupted luggage services. And per Airways Magazine, airlines aren't even the most common target: 65% of aviation cyberattacks go at the actual airports themselves. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) was hit just this past August.