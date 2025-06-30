These Are The Worst Vehicles To Be Stuck Behind

Last week I asked you what you think is the worst kind of vehicle to get stuck behind, and I have to say, some of y'all have some really crappy luck. I've never even heard of a liquid manure spreader or a carcass hauler, but just by their names I know I'd hate to find myself stuck behind either one. And to those of you who commented about getting stuck behind a coal roller or a livestock truck while driving a convertible, just know you're in my prayers.

I initially said that the worst vehicle to get stuck behind is a drippy cement truck, but I'd like to pose an alternative: a Tesla with Autopilot or "Full-Self Driving" active. If you are lucky enough to have never been in such a situation then I envy you, but there are swaths of Tesla owners in the Los Angeles area who trust these systems way more than anyone should. As a former ADAS field validation test driver and Tesla customer experience specialist, I am well-versed in the importance of remaining vigilant when these systems are active, and if you're unfortunate enough to get stuck behind someone who doesn't understand that you know the pain. These are some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty of other great ones you can read on the original post.