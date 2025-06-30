These Are The Worst Vehicles To Be Stuck Behind
Last week I asked you what you think is the worst kind of vehicle to get stuck behind, and I have to say, some of y'all have some really crappy luck. I've never even heard of a liquid manure spreader or a carcass hauler, but just by their names I know I'd hate to find myself stuck behind either one. And to those of you who commented about getting stuck behind a coal roller or a livestock truck while driving a convertible, just know you're in my prayers.
I initially said that the worst vehicle to get stuck behind is a drippy cement truck, but I'd like to pose an alternative: a Tesla with Autopilot or "Full-Self Driving" active. If you are lucky enough to have never been in such a situation then I envy you, but there are swaths of Tesla owners in the Los Angeles area who trust these systems way more than anyone should. As a former ADAS field validation test driver and Tesla customer experience specialist, I am well-versed in the importance of remaining vigilant when these systems are active, and if you're unfortunate enough to get stuck behind someone who doesn't understand that you know the pain. These are some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty of other great ones you can read on the original post.
A dump truck hauling gravel
A dump truck hauling gravel, you want paint chips? Cracked windshield? The aggravation of going 20 under the limit? A dump truck hauling gravel got you covered
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
Jeep Wranglers on icy roads
Jeep Wranglers and large SUVs in general when it's been snowing or the roads are icy. These are the folks who are most likely to end up in a ditch or spin out in front of you. They're the ones who will try to pass snowplows and end up causing a 10 car pileup. They are the ones who will get stuck because they have a wrangler, they don't need to wait for the plows to come through.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
Anything driven by an indecisive driver
Nothing beats nervous/indecisive drivers. Going 45 on the freeway, not knowing how to zipper merge, not knowing how to gauge speed and distance for oncoming traffic coming out of a driveway, all of the above. I am sorry your driver's ed failed you, and I am baffled how you got your license, but now we are all at risk with your indecisive nervous driving.
Submitted by: Autopilot_Velo
A flatlander on a mountain road
A flatlander on a mountain or canyon road. They have no awareness of the line of cars piling up behind them, and no clue how to go around a corner. It's not even that they're slow, but that they are so clueless about vehicle dynamics that they do things like brake at the exit of a corner. But as soon as they hit a passing zone their brain signals "wide and straight, go faster" and few if any of the vehicles they're holding up can get by. If you have the misfortune of getting stuck behind one of them on U.S. 50 westbound out of the Sierra, they deliberately speed up to prevent people getting past in the passing lane zones. I've cleared 90 getting by ones going 80 a few times. And the moment there's another curve in the road they're out of the mirror, and then never seen again.
Submitted by: Steve65
Livestock haulers
As a Miata driver who has the top down 99.9% of the time, without a doubt, a livestock hauler. I'm not talking horses; I'm talking cattle or swine. The stench is quite something to behold.
Submitted by: Jaime Adam Mas
Carcass haulers
Carcass hauler to a rendering plant during the summer. Nothing like smelling death as you're driving, plus the flies.
Submitted by: tarosey
Pedal pubs
Pedal pubs. 3 miles per hour on city streets.
Submitted by: JohnnyV
Pickup trucks rolling coal
Pickup trucks rolling coal. Not only is it downright obnoxious getting a black plume of diesel in your face, said plume is also a safety/visibility hazard.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Liquid manure spreaders
As a new Vermont resident I can safely (or unsafely) say that liquid manure spreaders are the worst vehicles to be stuck behind. And, for that matter, the fields they frequent are the worst places to live near.
Submitted by: Dinger
Snow plows
Snow plows. But when they are 3-4 abreast on a 4 lane highway.
Submitted by: Sir Awesome
Your dream car
behind your dream cars, especially if you still don't have it
It reminds you that you're still poor and unsuccessful, or you missed your chance entirely to buy it when it still much more cheaper, or simply just because you have objectively much more important to prioritize as responsible adult despite deep down you're really really want to own it in this current life of yours
Submitted by: Derry
The Beast
Everytime the POTUS visits Atlanta, AF1 usually lands at Dobbins, which is NW of Atlanta. APD and GSP block off all the entrances to I-75/I-85 so the presidential motorcade can pass.
So a 20 minute ride for the president turns into 2 hours of snarled traffic around Metro ATl.
i got stuck behind one of Obama's motorcades and what should have been a 45 drive home turned into a 3-hour slog through the streets of downtown Atlanta trying to get around the worst of the traffic.
And there was much road rage.
So now, if i hear the POTUS/VP are in town, i work remotely or take a vacation day.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I