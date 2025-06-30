These Are The Worst Vehicles To Be Stuck Behind

By Logan K. Carter
a white dually Ram rolling coal BobThePromoter/ YouTube

Last week I asked you what you think is the worst kind of vehicle to get stuck behind, and I have to say, some of y'all have some really crappy luck. I've never even heard of a liquid manure spreader or a carcass hauler, but just by their names I know I'd hate to find myself stuck behind either one. And to those of you who commented about getting stuck behind a coal roller or a livestock truck while driving a convertible, just know you're in my prayers. 

I initially said that the worst vehicle to get stuck behind is a drippy cement truck, but I'd like to pose an alternative: a Tesla with Autopilot or "Full-Self Driving" active. If you are lucky enough to have never been in such a situation then I envy you, but there are swaths of Tesla owners in the Los Angeles area who trust these systems way more than anyone should. As a former ADAS field validation test driver and Tesla customer experience specialist, I am well-versed in the importance of remaining vigilant when these systems are active, and if you're unfortunate enough to get stuck behind someone who doesn't understand that you know the pain. These are some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty of other great ones you can read on the original post. 

A dump truck hauling gravel

Dump truck, tractor and bulldozer unloading gravel, road metal, rubble and crushed stone cement material during landscaping improvement and new pedestrian walk path road construction site Tsuguliev/Shutterstock

A dump truck hauling gravel, you want paint chips? Cracked windshield? The aggravation of going 20 under the limit? A dump truck hauling gravel got you covered

Submitted by: JaredOfLondon

Jeep Wranglers on icy roads

a yellow Jeep parked on a snow bank Red Panda bot/ Wiki Commons

Jeep Wranglers and large SUVs in general when it's been snowing or the roads are icy. These are the folks who are most likely to end up in a ditch or spin out in front of you. They're the ones who will try to pass snowplows and end up causing a 10 car pileup. They are the ones who will get stuck because they have a wrangler, they don't need to wait for the plows to come through. 

Submitted by: Buckfiddious

Anything driven by an indecisive driver

Desperate young driver, can't stand the traffic jam Ciricvelibor/Getty Images

Nothing beats nervous/indecisive drivers. Going 45 on the freeway, not knowing how to zipper merge, not knowing how to gauge speed and distance for oncoming traffic coming out of a driveway, all of the above. I am sorry your driver's ed failed you, and I am baffled how you got your license, but now we are all at risk with your indecisive nervous driving.

Submitted by: Autopilot_Velo

A flatlander on a mountain road

red Mini Cooper S parked overlooking mountains Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

A flatlander on a mountain or canyon road. They have no awareness of the line of cars piling up behind them, and no clue how to go around a corner. It's not even that they're slow, but that they are so clueless about vehicle dynamics that they do things like brake at the exit of a corner. But as soon as they hit a passing zone their brain signals "wide and straight, go faster" and few if any of the vehicles they're holding up can get by. If you have the misfortune of getting stuck behind one of them on U.S. 50 westbound out of the Sierra, they deliberately speed up to prevent people getting past in the passing lane zones. I've cleared 90 getting by ones going 80 a few times. And the moment there's another curve in the road they're out of the mirror, and then never seen again.

Submitted by: Steve65

Livestock haulers

Cage truck for transporting cattle loaded with pigs. Miguel Perfectti/Shutterstock

As a Miata driver who has the top down 99.9% of the time, without a doubt, a livestock hauler. I'm not talking horses; I'm talking cattle or swine. The stench is quite something to behold.

Submitted by: Jaime Adam Mas

Carcass haulers

Dangerous goods sign on a truck back door. The white placard indicate that the goods transported are Biohazardous substances. Gwengoat/Getty Images

Carcass hauler to a rendering plant during the summer. Nothing like smelling death as you're driving, plus the flies.

Submitted by: tarosey

Pedal pubs

pedal pub, "GATHER and GO," filled with people, travels down a city street with cars and buildings under an overcast sky. oasisamuel/Shutterstock

Pedal pubs. 3 miles per hour on city streets.

Submitted by: JohnnyV

Pickup trucks rolling coal

A dually Ram truck rolling coal bobthepromoter/ YouTube

Pickup trucks rolling coal. Not only is it downright obnoxious getting a black plume of diesel in your face, said plume is also a safety/visibility hazard.

Submitted by: Giantsgiants

Liquid manure spreaders

A tractor in an agricultural field spreads manure from a tanker and fertilizes grassy vegetation for cattle feed. Fertilizer and vegetation in agriculture. Romberi/Shutterstock

As a new Vermont resident I can safely (or unsafely) say that liquid manure spreaders are the worst vehicles to be stuck behind. And, for that matter, the fields they frequent are the worst places to live near.

Submitted by: Dinger

Snow plows

Plow trucks work to clear the Interstate 235 John MacVicar Freeway Freeway as winter storm Gerri dumps inches of snow with high winds on January 12, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Snow plows. But when they are 3-4 abreast on a 4 lane highway.

Submitted by: Sir Awesome

Your dream car

rear view of a 1995 Buick Roadmaster Estate, one of my dream cars BlueChipCar/ Bring A Trailer

behind your dream cars, especially if you still don't have it

It reminds you that you're still poor and unsuccessful, or you missed your chance entirely to buy it when it still much more cheaper, or simply just because you have objectively much more important to prioritize as responsible adult despite deep down you're really really want to own it in this current life of yours

Submitted by: Derry

The Beast

The presidential limousine, known as "The Beast," is parked at the White House following U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival from Joint Base Andrews, on June 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images

Everytime the POTUS visits Atlanta, AF1 usually lands at Dobbins, which is NW of Atlanta. APD and GSP block off all the entrances to I-75/I-85 so the presidential motorcade can pass.

So a 20 minute ride for the president turns into 2 hours of snarled traffic around Metro ATl.

i got stuck behind one of Obama's motorcades and what should have been a 45 drive home turned into a 3-hour slog through the streets of downtown Atlanta trying to get around the worst of the traffic.

And there was much road rage.

So now, if i hear the POTUS/VP are in town, i work remotely or take a vacation day.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

