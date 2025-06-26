What's The Worst Kind Of Vehicle To Be Stuck Behind?

One of the most frustrating things about driving is all the other drivers you're forced to share the road with. You've got aggressive drivers, hesitant drivers, distracted drivers, people who think weaving through traffic gets them to their destination significantly faster, tentative drivers who seem to be afraid of the accelerator pedal, late brakers, and cars with no operational brake lights.

Beyond seemingly mindless drivers, the roads are full of people hauling poorly secured loads that drop full paint cans, aluminum ladders, and other things like mattresses and cause all sorts of road hazards with nary a warning to other drivers. I once went on a canyon drive with some friends, and their sticky tires flicked up gravel that cracked my windshield.

Regardless of what you get stuck behind, being a smart, aware, and defensive driver is an important strategy to keep you and your vehicle safe and out of harm's way. All this is to say that there's a seemingly endless array of vehicles that you don't want to be stuck behind on the road. But what's the worst kind of vehicle to get stuck behind? Let us know in the comments below.