At $28,900, Would You Race To Buy This 2001 Porsche Boxster S Track Car?

While its days as a street car are long behind it, the extensive mods made to today's Nice Price of No Dice 986 mean it should be set for plenty of fun on the track. Let's decide if its price takes the checkered flag or gets a DNF.

If you ask anybody, they will be able to tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing on the morning of September 11, 2001. Some older folk can remember their whereabouts on the day Kennedy was shot in Dallas. Few of us, however, are likely to remember the moment when the SUV took over our roads, highways, and driveways. It wasn't an overnight occurrence, but it sure seemed fast and felt dauntingly inexorable.

For those wishing to rekindle the experiences of the before-times, we had a 1993 Buick Roadmaster station wagon as yesterday's candidate. Nicely presented and seemingly in need of nothing, it came with a $5,990 price tag. That seemed a fair enough cost to turn back the clock, and in the end, earned the big Buick a 61% Nice Price win.