Flight Forced On 8-Hour Detour After Missing Munich Airport Curfew By 10 Seconds

The passengers on Condor Flight 1513 earlier this month were mere seconds from touching down before their trip was suddenly extended by eight hours. The German airline's Airbus A321 was on final approach to Munich Airport with its landing gear down when the flight crew was denied permission to land. The flight had missed the last possible landing time after a midnight curfew by just ten seconds and was forced to land at a diversion airport 233 miles away.

Admittedly, the debacle was sparked by the Condor flight running extremely late due to a prior delay with the plane, according to One Mile At A Time. Departure from Palma de Mallorca Airport in Spain was originally scheduled for 8:35 p.m. but didn't take off until 10:52 p.m., 12 minutes after its planned arrival. The flight received a 30-minute extension to allow for a 12:30 a.m. landing but fell just seconds short.

Hahn Airport, 75 miles outside of Frankfurt, was the closest diversion without a curfew. Condor Flight 1513 finally landed at 1:13 a.m., where the passengers endured a lengthy deplaning process. By 3:00 a.m., they were loaded onto a bus for a 90-minute trip to Frankfurt Airport. Condor then booked the passengers on a 6:50 a.m. flight to Munich.