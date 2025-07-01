Why You Should Never Use Tire Shine On Motorcycle Tires

Why is it perfectly fine for auto detailers to make those sidewalls shine while it's a serious hazard for motorcycles? For one thing, cars don't generally tip over if the tires slip a little bit. Bikes do. More important, though, are the different designs of each tire. Car tires are squared off, with distinctly separate vertical sidewalls and flat tread areas — so unless it's severely underinflated, a car tire's side will never touch the road. Motorcycle tires, on the other hand, lean over onto their sides all the time. It's the fundamental nature of how bikes turn. These tires have a round tread profile to help them do this, leaving them with almost no sidewall at all.

This is a photo of the Shinko 705 tire on my Suzuki V-Strom 650. Even this relatively tall adventure tire has a rather short sidewall, which is the section with the "rotation front" writing and the arrow. It's barely thicker than the rim. The entire rest of the tire is the tread area.

A common misconception is that motorcycle tires lean onto the sidewall by design, but this is not true. Despite their round design, the tread and sidewall are different areas with different purposes, just like with a car tire. When a bike leans, it's still riding on the tread, not the sidewall.