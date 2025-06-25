At $8,500, Is This 2001 Range Rover An Unappreciated Bargain?

When it comes to Range Rovers, the second-generation P38 models seem to be the least well-liked. That's not the case with today's Nice Price or No Dice 2001, as it's been liked well enough to do nearly 240K. Let's find out if it's priced to go the distance as well.

Do you want to know what I think drove Mazda to kill off the rotary engine as a primary motivator in its cars? I believe it was the Miata that committed the coup de grâce. At the time of the Miata's introduction in 1989, Mazda's only Wankel was the RX-7, and the Miata's wild success proved a devastating blow to the larger, more expensive car's sales. It was bad enough that Mazda decided to abandon the hard-edged sports car market, replacing the RX-7 with the weird four-door RX-8, a car that never really caught on.

That model, along with its rotary engine, went out of production in 2012, while the Miata soldiers on to this very day. We looked at a 1987 RX-7 Turbo II yesterday, with incredibly low miles and a blast from the past appearance. At $29,000, it was priced for the present, and that proved too much for even so nice a car to bear. Ultimately, that resulted in a massive 92% No Dice loss.