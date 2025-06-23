Questions about dream garages get so boring. Four cars, two cars, a $100,000 budget — by limiting ourselves with cars or dollars, we always end up coming back to the same few cars. Miatas, Tacomas, Wranglers, and V6 Mustangs run the show, but maybe there's a way to diversify our results. Maybe we just haven't tried the right specifics yet. Maybe, instead of vehicles or dollars, we need to start limiting our dream garage queries by number of wheels.

Specifically, we need a dream garage with a number of wheels that isn't evenly divisible by normal cars. I considered making this an odd number — five, seven, or nine — but that ran into a classic problem: Trikes don't usually interest me, and I can't ride a unicycle. I have to be able to answer this too, so instead we're setting the number of wheels at something that can't be matched by most cars on the road. What's your ideal 10-wheel garage?