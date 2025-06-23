What's Your Dream 10-Wheel Garage?
Questions about dream garages get so boring. Four cars, two cars, a $100,000 budget — by limiting ourselves with cars or dollars, we always end up coming back to the same few cars. Miatas, Tacomas, Wranglers, and V6 Mustangs run the show, but maybe there's a way to diversify our results. Maybe we just haven't tried the right specifics yet. Maybe, instead of vehicles or dollars, we need to start limiting our dream garage queries by number of wheels.
Specifically, we need a dream garage with a number of wheels that isn't evenly divisible by normal cars. I considered making this an odd number — five, seven, or nine — but that ran into a classic problem: Trikes don't usually interest me, and I can't ride a unicycle. I have to be able to answer this too, so instead we're setting the number of wheels at something that can't be matched by most cars on the road. What's your ideal 10-wheel garage?
10 wheels, four vehicles
First on my list is something that may be unexpected: A 100-series Toyota Land Cruiser. I know I'm normally the two-wheels-good, nothing-bigger-than-a-kei-car Jalop, but this is my big exception. I grew up in 100-series Land Cruisers, I love them, and I'd happily use one to haul a U-Haul motorcycle trailer in order to rescue battered Facebook Marketplace motorcycles from rust-free states. The Hundy takes up four wheels of my dream garage, leaving six left to spend on bikes: A Yamaha MT-10 for daily riding and track duty, A Husqvarna 701 Enduro for taking off-road, and an old BMW R100 to wrench on and tinker with.
That's my ideal 10-wheel garage, but what's yours? Are you a 6x6 fan, eyeing a G-Wagen to take up 60% of your wheel allotment, or will you spend the lot on a small army of Onewheels? One car with multiple sets of wheels? Five pairs of Heelys? Leave your answers in the comments below, and we'll sort through the best later in the week.