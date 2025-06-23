At $14,900, Would You Hold The Door For This 2005 Maserati Quattroporte?

According to its seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Quattroporte features special paint and cost a cool $125,000 when new. It now asks a little more than a tenth of that, but that might not mean it's a deal.

Now that summer is in full swing—last Friday being the sunny season solstice—the allure of top-down driving is on many a mind. To that end, we toasted the year's longest day and closed out the week last Friday with a 2004 BMW 330Ci convertible. A new roof and the assurance of a previously pampered life made it a car to consider, despite having more miles than we might have liked. The $6,900 asking price made it a contender, and–undeterred by some naysayers who felt any German car of a certain age is best avoided–the little Bimmer pulled through in the end, taking home a 66% Nice Price win.