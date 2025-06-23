Hauling Cars Like This Is Somehow Legal In Arizona

Police in Phoenix, Arizona pulled over a semi-truck hauling a trailer because its brake lights were out. As cops soon discovered, that was the least of this trucker's worries when they saw what the trucker was hauling atop his dump trailer. Your eyes do not deceive you. This jamoke had two SUVs tied down on top of the trailer.

At first glance, this is definitely illegal, right? WRONG. The cops — unsure of what to do with this situation — called in a commercial vehicle inspector to see if this setup was up to snuff, according to a Facebook post from the AZDPS Highway Patrol. That guy looked over the situation, determining that the minimum tie-down requirements for hauling vehicles had actually been met. Just because something is technically legal doesn't mean it's always advisable.

If we look closer at this guy's setup, we can see that he (I don't know the driver's gender for certain, but no woman would ever pull a stunt like this) tied down the Chevy Tahoe and Lincoln MKT with a combination of chains and straps. He also put wooden blocks underneath the two SUVs' axles. The MKT looks to be missing all four wheels, while the Tahoe is just missing its rears. However, the Tahoe's entire front axle is hanging over the rear of the truck. I'm sure that would be terrifying for whoever was driving behind it. I'm not sure of the exact height of this rig, but I've got a feeling it might have some clearance issues going over lower bridges.