United Airlines Quietly Turned Off Starlink Wi-Fi On All Regional Flights, Here's Why

The next big thing at United Airlines is Starlink internet, which the airline eventually intends to provide on all of its planes. The first ones to get it are a couple of dozen Embraer E175 regional jets. The initial rollout hasn't gone so well, with Starlink being quietly deactivated on these first few planes due to interference with the aircraft's radio systems.

Unlike other radio interference issues that caused pilots to abort landing at a few hundred feet, this one was not a safety concern. Instead, it was limited to static on the two-way VHF radios used to communicate with air traffic control. The source of this static was tracked down to the aircraft's Starlink transmissions getting into the VHF radios where they don't belong. United has shut down Starlink on all airplanes equipped with it as a precaution until it can address and fix the problem.

In a statement provided to The Points Guy, who first broke the story, United said, "Starlink is now installed on about two dozen United regional aircraft. United and Starlink teams are working together to address a small number of reports of static interference during the operation of the Wi-Fi system, which is fairly common with any new airline Wi-Fi provider. We expect the service to be back up and running on these aircraft soon." Indeed, United encountered a similar issue with the Viasat satellite internet system when it was first launched.