At $5,000, Would You Adopt This 1993 Chevy Cavalier's Attitude?

Pontiac's Aztek may have been one of GM's most glaring missteps, but it's safe to say that the company's J-platform proved to be one of its biggest wins.

You'll recall in "Men in Black" when the agents use a small penlight device that, when flashed in their eyes, causes people to forget recent events. Chevrolet attempted a similar feat with the mid-'70s Monza, a model designed to erase memories of the lamentable Vega. It was all a facade, however, because underneath the Monza's new looks, the car was Vega through and through. The wagon didn't go even that far to hide the sham, as it used the same body as the Vega wagon.

Designed in the late 1970s to replace the Monza/Vega, along with their sister cars among other GM brands, the J-platform cars were a semi-clean sheet design that righted all the earlier model's wrongs and established a sales hit for the Bowtie Brand. I say semi-clean sheet since the J-platform inherited much of its suspension from the larger Citation, making it the second model in GM's lineup to go FWD. A global car, the J-platform sired the Chevrolet Cavalier, Cadillac Cimarron, Pontiac J2000, Buick Skyhawk, and Oldsmobile Firenza in America, and the Opel Ascona and Vauxhall Cavalier in Europe and England. Of all of those, Chevy's Cavalier is probably the best remembered.