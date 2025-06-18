At $6,495, Is This 2005 Pontiac Aztek Rally An Attractive Bargain?

Do you ever equate General Motors to the Willy Wonka factory and its various brands as the golden ticketed children given a tour of its workings? That would explain the disappearance of so many over the years. Consider what we've lost: LaSalle, Oldsmobile, Saturn, Geo, Hummer (sorta back), Saab, and, lastly, Pontiac. There are a few more, but there are only so many hours in the day.

For most of these marques, it was brand apathy by both GM and its customers that drove their demise. In the case of Pontiac, however, there was one single vehicle that, it could be argued, sealed its fate. This 2005 Pontiac Aztek Rally is probably the most attractive edition of the model that was so ugly that it tainted its parent to the point that it became a joke, sullying the reputations of all its sister models in the process.

Oddly enough, the Aztek's design was intended from the outset to be polarizing, with lead designer Tom Peter once being quoted as saying that the goal was to create an "in-your-face vehicle that wasn't for everybody." To be honest, that's probably not the best strategy for a vehicle intended for the mass market.