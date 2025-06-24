What Is That Little Button On Your Car's Seat Belt For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The seat belt in your car is there to keep the driver and passengers safe from death or serious injury in the event of an auto incident. It also comes with an interesting design choice that's as functional as it is peculiar: the seat belt button.

Have you ever been in a car and reached for the seat belt, only to find it tangled up, hard to pull, or hanging to the floor? Designed for convenience, safety, and functionality, the buttons found on seat belts (like the image above), have come to be called "seat belt stop buttons." Sometimes there's one, sometimes two, but the stop button on a seat belt helps to keep the seat belt in the right place so it's easier for you to reach it and buckle in every time you get behind the wheel of the car.

These days, automakers are finding ways to reinvent the seat belt, like Volvo's customizable multi-adaptive seat belt that reacts to the severity of an auto incident. But until these innovations as standard, we can find some peace of mind with the stop button.