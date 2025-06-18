These Sports Cars Would Be Better With A Safari Variant
It's hard to top the joy of launching over a dune, spinning donuts in a forest clearing or blasting across an arid plain. We asked our readers earlier this week which sports car would be better with a safari variant. While the appeal of transforming a pavement-focused performance car wasn't universal in the comments, it was clear that most respondents believed that driving on dirt was more enjoyable than getting behind the wheel atop asphalt. Not every recommendation was the archetypal two-door coupe, but everyone envisioned throwing up a rooster tail of dust. Without further ado, here are your favorite contenders for a safari variant:
Nissan Z
Nissan Z – the current generation hasn't really caught on, all the parts for a Safari Z might exist in the parts bin (since the FX was FM-platform as well), and the African Safari 240Z slaps.
Submitted by: Maymar
Toyota GR Corolla
Nothing will eclipse the air-cooled VW Beetle Baja conversions. Very cheap and surprisingly capable despite no sophisticated AWD system or sophisticated anything. Maybe the modern car that could do this would be a GR Corolla, but they are not cheap and some have burned to the ground so is a big maybe.
Submitted by: Tex
Subaru BRZ
It seems obvious that Subaru needs an Outback version of the BRZ. With an 80s-inspired paint job. And a roof rack.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
Jaguar F-Type
The Jaguar F-Type. The ride is very hard and more suspension travel, raised ride height and bigger sidewall tires would make driving around Atlanta's potholed roads a much more pleasurable experience.
Submitted by: Matthew Lange
Audi TT
Audi TT/TTS. There's something about the look that I think would make them a decent-looking off-roader. They already have an excellent AWD system.
Submitted by: Xavier96
I had an Audi TT RS, and in my wildest fever dreams, I imagined it as a true rally racer. The history of that five-cylinder engine and Quattro science, in that (admittedly subjective) beautiful body jacked up on large tires? C'mon. Pictured is a one-off concept that proves my point.
Submitted by: Justin Celko
Mercedes-AMG CLE53
I can see the CLE 53 going on a Safari. Could be a new take/spirit successor of the 190E Evo 2.
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan
Infiniti QX30
I am on Team Baja Everything. To pick a sports car, I've enjoyed the Corvette off-roaders I've seen. An odd car I've long wanted to see an off-road version of that isn't a sports car is the Infiniti QX30 wagon. If I win the lottery, I'll build one of those.
Submitted by: engineerthefuture
Bentley Continental GT
The new Bentley Continental GT. Seeing what Clarkson did to his old model on The Grand Tour was a genuine example of his frightening brilliance, and I'd love to see the new one done up from the factory properly.
Submitted by: Ryan Brenn
Cadillac Celestiq
Cadillac Celestiq. A safari version for the Mid-East market seems like a no-brainer for the $300k Cadillac flagship. It's already upmarket and ultra high fashion, with 600 hp and all wheel drive. A safari Celestiq would be perfect for transporting you and your Saker falcons in serene electric silence.
Submitted by: Rapchat
Lexus RC
Considering it's not great for anything (other than being a reliable 2-door) I would love to see a Lexus RC PreRunner style with the lift, tires and rear-wheel drive designed to rip up Baja. The RCF fare would be preferred, but whatever powerplant gets the best balance should be prioritized. It would be a laugh and a half.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
I'd rather see a Cullinan or Purosangue turned into a rock crawlers with portal axles than more sports cars turned into sports cars that still can't clear the mountable curb for my driveway.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Ford Mustang
Mustang. However, that might be ominous for the crowds when they leave car shows.
Submitted by: Flashpoint Zero
Nothing would spark fear into your local Cars and Coffee like a Mustang decked out for the apocalypse with a light bar, a lift kit and a bull bar. You would have to worry about wrapping your Ford pony car around a utility pole because you'll rip that thing right out of the ground.