These Sports Cars Would Be Better With A Safari Variant

It's hard to top the joy of launching over a dune, spinning donuts in a forest clearing or blasting across an arid plain. We asked our readers earlier this week which sports car would be better with a safari variant. While the appeal of transforming a pavement-focused performance car wasn't universal in the comments, it was clear that most respondents believed that driving on dirt was more enjoyable than getting behind the wheel atop asphalt. Not every recommendation was the archetypal two-door coupe, but everyone envisioned throwing up a rooster tail of dust. Without further ado, here are your favorite contenders for a safari variant: