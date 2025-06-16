Which Sports Cars Would Be Better With A Safari Variant?

What could be a more absurdly fun idea than taking a high-performance two-seater off-road? While most safari builds aren't entirely optimal for extreme scenarios like rock crawling, the atypical modified cars are still capable of light off-road. However, a safari anything on a country trail will likely provide a far more enjoyable driving experience than a modern supercar on any public paved road.

Which sports car would be better with a safari variant? Would you take a Lamborghini Revuelto out of the factory and prepare the Italian machine to tackle the Dakar? Any car could be ruggedized for the great outdoors with the right set of modifications. You would obviously want knobby off-road tires, flared fenders and a skid plate at a minimum, but that's just the start. Roof racks and light bars are common accoutrements for safari builds. You can also go the whole nine yards and attach a snorkel to your air intake.