Which Sports Cars Would Be Better With A Safari Variant?
What could be a more absurdly fun idea than taking a high-performance two-seater off-road? While most safari builds aren't entirely optimal for extreme scenarios like rock crawling, the atypical modified cars are still capable of light off-road. However, a safari anything on a country trail will likely provide a far more enjoyable driving experience than a modern supercar on any public paved road.
Which sports car would be better with a safari variant? Would you take a Lamborghini Revuelto out of the factory and prepare the Italian machine to tackle the Dakar? Any car could be ruggedized for the great outdoors with the right set of modifications. You would obviously want knobby off-road tires, flared fenders and a skid plate at a minimum, but that's just the start. Roof racks and light bars are common accoutrements for safari builds. You can also go the whole nine yards and attach a snorkel to your air intake.
Porsche has to be mentioned
Any car can be safari-ed, but the trend is most closely associated with the Porsche 911, popularized by "The Keen Project" custom builds constructed by racing driver Leh Keen. However, he didn't create it as people have been taking the rear-engined car off-roading for decades. Motorsport fans will also point out René Metge's victory at the 1984 Dakar Rally with a Rothmans-liveried Porsche 953. Porsche itself has hopped onto the bandwagon and produced the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar with a Rothmans-inspired paint job in homage to the Dakar winner.
Porsche promised that more off-road models are in the works, but I want to know which cars do you think deserve the safari treatment, regardless of the year or make. Leave your answers in the comments section below and defend your suggestions as to why it would be a fun car to take into the wild.