At $12,000, Would You Be Ready To Bug Out In This 1987 Dodge B350 Camper Van?
Considering how crazy the world is getting, an off-grid escape plan involving today's Nice Price or No Dice Dodge class B camper makes a lot of sense. Let's find out what the cost of survival is.
International Vehicles Corporation
Today's 1987 Dodge B350-based InterVec Horizon 190 camper comes from, you guessed it, InterVec, which is a contraction of the full corporate name, International Vehicles Corporation, built camper conversions on a number of different van chassis from around 1984 until going out of business in 1997. The Horizon was the little sibling of the Falcon, although it was still built on the longest chassis Dodge offered at the time. Mods to make it a home-away-from-home included a roof extension for standing room inside, a full kitchenette and place for your poop, and sleeping quarters for four.
According to the seller, this one has seen substantial care and maintenance, including a new 318 V8 and a rebuilt Torqueflite transmission. Other updates include a refreshed air conditioning system, a new furnace for those cold winter nights, and a set of new tires. Most of the work was undertaken between 2022 and 2024.
Van Life
On top of all of that, the ad touts the camper's off-grid capabilities made possible by a 200-watt solar roof system powering a Yeti battery power station, flush toilet, and both clean and dirty water tanks.
The ad also claims the camper to be clean inside, with new carpeting and hard flooring having been recently installed. It has all the amenities, including a two-burner hob, sink, fridge, and even a microwave, the latter of which is strapped to a shelf for safe transport. They've even given the camper a name—Bianca.
As nice as the interior appears to be, the exterior looks a bit in need of a good wash and perhaps the removal of the creepy peace sign psychedelic frog spare tire cover in the back. This is also a fairly large vehicle, despite being designated a "Class B" mini-motorhome, so any prospective buyer would want to ensure they have a suitable place to park it.
Going places
Of course, it's not unreasonable to consider this Horizon as a daily driver, just as long as there's space to store it on each end of the commute or grocery run. And, with the seller touting it being in excellent running condition, that wouldn't be such a crazy idea. The low 84,555 mileage and clean title are additional enticements. The question, however, is whether or not its $12,000 asking price will prove likewise.
What do you say? Is $12,000 a fair price for this seemingly well-cared-for camper van? Or is that too much to get away from it all?
