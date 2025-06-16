At $27,500, Could This 1962 Porsche 238 Standard Star Keep You Down On The Farm?

Few of us have the need for a tractor, but as Clarkson's Farm has shown, if you do need one, you definitely want a cool one. They don't come much cooler than today's Nice Price or No Dice Porsche. Let's see what such coolness costs.

Years ago, I met Lee Iacocca at a car show I was helping put on. Upon introduction, I was delighted to find that he totally lived up to my impression of him being a cigar-chomping bon vivant. That's because, while I was driving him around in a golf cart, he was chomping on a cigar and was very convivial.

I didn't get the chance to thank him for giving us cars like the Ford Mustang and GT40 or the object of our attention last Friday, the Dodge Viper. I'm sure he knew the impact they all had on the market and the affections of auto enthusiasts. Based on the comments, our 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 still has that magic. And, at $49,000, it managed to pull off a solid 60% Nice Price win.