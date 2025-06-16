These Are The Oldest Cars You Have Ever Driven
Last week I asked you, the doting Jalopnik audience, to share the oldest cars you have ever driven, and my god you have driven some old cars! In fact, if my math is correct, the oldest car mentioned is from 1909, making it a mind boggling 116 years old. Beyond that, you all have driven a lot of Ford Model As and Model Ts, and there's a weirdly common thread of driving vintage tractors too.
My answer to the question was a 1973 Volvo 1800ES from Volvo's heritage fleet that I recently drove and was very excited about, but I totally forgot that I drove my brother's 1968 Ford F100 almost 200 miles so he could drive it away from his wedding last year. Her name is Ema Jean and she gave me a few scary moments on the highway, but she made the trip in one piece. Shortly afterwards her rear end blew up, but at least it wasn't while I was on the freeway. That's part of the old car experience, though! Now, these are the oldest cars the Jalopnik audience has driven.
1953 Cadillac
I've been told it was a 1953 Cadillac. Sometime before my first birthday my mom had gotten me and my car seat all strapped into her idling Cadillac when she ran into the house to grab her purse. In that split second I managed to reach over and put the Cadillac in drive and into the backyard I went. By the time my mom caught up to me I was well into the neighbor's yard.
As my mother in pure panic jumped into the driver's seat she said I was laughing hysterically having the time of my life. I still love to drive 🙂
Submitted by: Jimboy Junio
1919 Buick Touring Car
1919 Buick Touring Car, which my dad had for decades (just like this one).
Submitted by: semica altoid
1933 Packard Super 8 Coupe
In 1949 I was 14 years old and I learned how to drive in a 1933 Packard Super 8 Coupe. At night when my parents were sleeping I would sneak it out of the garage and drive around the neighborhood. Picture is of a similar Packard except ours was a dark green.
Submitted by: Nick Adams
1971 Chevrolet Corvette
I learned to drive manual on my dad's 1971 Corvette with a 454ci (just over 500hp) as well as my Aunt's 80's Renault Reliant (just over 50hp). This was in the late 90's.
We still have the vette and drive it as much as we can in the short summer/fall seasons we have in Montreal.
Why do I love driving this car? Because it requires your full attention. There is no time to look at your phone, change Spotify playlists etc.
You feel (and see) the engine shaking at a light.
You can smell the unburnt gas if we don't tune the carb during warmer weather.
If you drop the clutch too fast, the rear tires spin.
If you let the car slow down too much without pushing down on the clutch, the car will buck like a wild bronco and cause you to almost cut your head off on the thin steering wheel.
If you don't pay attention to the gas guage, you will run out of gas as the tank is way too small for a car that probably does 5mpg-8mpg on a good day.
In short, it is such an amazing driving experience.because it tickles all your senses and that is what driving is all about.
Submitted by: MTL_Carguy
1960 Chevrolet El Camino
In high school (1986-89), my daily driver was a 1960 Chevy El Camino that my Dad and I built.
It's crazy to think that my current daily (1994 Honda Magna) is older now than that ElCo was then...
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
1966 Honda S600
I facilitated the sale on this 1966 Honda S600. Had to learn how to work a choke on a car which was a fun time. It really felt like someone had just put a shell around a go-kart.
https://bringatrailer.com/listing/1966-honda-s600-4/
Submitted by: Alphonze Mephesto
1965 Austin Cooper S
1965 Austin Cooper S. Best car I've ever owned. Fun to drive, reliable, cheap to maintain. Sadly, examples in nice condition are getting super spendy.
Submitted by: JohnOfAllCars
1963 Ford Ranchero
1963 Ranchero back around 2002 or so. It had a straight 6 and 4 speed manual. The seats were from a same period Mustang. Low power, sloppy shifter, horrible handling, vague steering, weak brakes, no a/c, and the whole thing did not feel anywhere as solid as the cheapest modern car. However, it turned heads everywhere it went. People smiled, waved, and were generally very happy to see it.
Submitted by: Tex
1931 Ford Model A
1931 Ford Model A.
It's my Uncle's car that he's had forever – grew up riding in the rumble seat, and it was a BIG day when he first let me drive it. I've never had a Bar Mitzvah, but I imagine it feels a lot like that.
3-speed crashbox is 100% the best way to learn to drive manual – everything after that is cake.
Submitted by: Herbie555
1973 Ford Falcon XB
1973 Ford Falcon XB
The one I drive was waaayy more beat up than this though and only worth about $500.00 at the time.
Submitted by: Sean
1909 Hupmobile
1909 Hupmobile, not this one but same colors.
Then a 1932 unmodified Ford Coupe with a jump seat, yellow/black
Submitted by: Steve Maurice
1916 Maxwell Model 25 Touring Car
1916 Maxwell Model 25 Touring car.
Driven in a parade while the elderly owner who could no longer drive rode in the passenger seat.
Submitted by: Troy