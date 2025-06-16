These Are The Oldest Cars You Have Ever Driven

I learned to drive manual on my dad's 1971 Corvette with a 454ci (just over 500hp) as well as my Aunt's 80's Renault Reliant (just over 50hp). This was in the late 90's.

We still have the vette and drive it as much as we can in the short summer/fall seasons we have in Montreal.

Why do I love driving this car? Because it requires your full attention. There is no time to look at your phone, change Spotify playlists etc.

You feel (and see) the engine shaking at a light.

You can smell the unburnt gas if we don't tune the carb during warmer weather.

If you drop the clutch too fast, the rear tires spin.

If you let the car slow down too much without pushing down on the clutch, the car will buck like a wild bronco and cause you to almost cut your head off on the thin steering wheel.

If you don't pay attention to the gas guage, you will run out of gas as the tank is way too small for a car that probably does 5mpg-8mpg on a good day.

In short, it is such an amazing driving experience.because it tickles all your senses and that is what driving is all about.