What's The Oldest Car You've Ever Driven?
So much of the automotive news cycle is concerned with documenting the latest and greatest technological developments made by groups of engineers who find new and inventive ways to make changing the fan speed more difficult. Luckily this is Jalopnik, so we kind of get to talk about whatever we want so long as it pertains to transportation.
Scroll down to the comments section on most of our recent car reviews and you're likely to find keyboard warriors vehemently lamenting many of the recent technological advancements that make modern cars modern. Features like automatic transmissions, automated driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist, and electric powertrains account are just a few examples of controversial new tech.
So let's reminisce for a moment and remember the great classic and vintage cars that we have driven. What's the oldest car you have ever driven? Drop your answer in the comments below and share your story.
My answer is a 1973 Volvo 1800 ES
My answer is this absolutely beautiful 1973 Volvo 1800 ES from Volvo's heritage fleet. I actually drove it last week when Volvo invited me out to Sweden for an event, and I realized as I was struggling to turn the massive thin-rimmed steering wheel that it was the oldest car I had ever driven. It's the only car I have ever driven that did not have power steering, and my sweaty palms made quick turning maneuvers a bit sketchy given how slick the steering wheel was; I used the steering wheel spokes to bolster my hand.
I drove it for a very brief time on a Volvo test track that had speed limits so I didn't hoon the thing, but I will admit I pushed it through a couple corners and accessed some tire squeal which made me giggle like a schoolgirl. In fact, I had a massive grin on my face the whole time I was behind the wheel. I felt and enjoyed the connection to the vehicle through that thin-rimmed wheel, the tightly spaced pedals, and the long throw shifter that I could hardly use to engage second gear since it would wedge against my right thigh. It was a very special experience, and one that I won't soon forget. But enough about me, what's the oldest car you have ever driven? Let us know in the comments section.