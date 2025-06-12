What's The Oldest Car You've Ever Driven?

So much of the automotive news cycle is concerned with documenting the latest and greatest technological developments made by groups of engineers who find new and inventive ways to make changing the fan speed more difficult. Luckily this is Jalopnik, so we kind of get to talk about whatever we want so long as it pertains to transportation.

Scroll down to the comments section on most of our recent car reviews and you're likely to find keyboard warriors vehemently lamenting many of the recent technological advancements that make modern cars modern. Features like automatic transmissions, automated driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist, and electric powertrains account are just a few examples of controversial new tech.

So let's reminisce for a moment and remember the great classic and vintage cars that we have driven. What's the oldest car you have ever driven? Drop your answer in the comments below and share your story.