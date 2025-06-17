The Best Deals On SUVs Right Now, According To Consumer Reports

Thanks to Republicans doing their best to intentionally tank the economy, it's a scary time to buy a new car. Tariffs are up, and with the economic outlook uncertain, it's hard to know just how secure your job is, even if your company doesn't directly depend on imported goods. That doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't buy a new car, but it does mean you may be interested in finding the best deal possible. Usually, the new cars with the biggest discounts are a little long in the tooth and may not necessarily be the best in their class, but that can be worth the tradeoff if it saves you money.

If that's you, then the good news is our friends at Consumer Reports recently sorted through all the available incentives and put together a list of the SUVs that currently offer the biggest discounts. You can also probably find some deals on more expensive cars, but Consumer Reports intentionally limited this list to ones that come in under the $50,000 mark after discounts. That said, they didn't include tax credits on electric vehicles in their calculations, so an EV like the Nissan Ariya will probably end up being even cheaper once all is said is done. So let's see what made the list.