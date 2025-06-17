The Best Deals On SUVs Right Now, According To Consumer Reports
Thanks to Republicans doing their best to intentionally tank the economy, it's a scary time to buy a new car. Tariffs are up, and with the economic outlook uncertain, it's hard to know just how secure your job is, even if your company doesn't directly depend on imported goods. That doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't buy a new car, but it does mean you may be interested in finding the best deal possible. Usually, the new cars with the biggest discounts are a little long in the tooth and may not necessarily be the best in their class, but that can be worth the tradeoff if it saves you money.
If that's you, then the good news is our friends at Consumer Reports recently sorted through all the available incentives and put together a list of the SUVs that currently offer the biggest discounts. You can also probably find some deals on more expensive cars, but Consumer Reports intentionally limited this list to ones that come in under the $50,000 mark after discounts. That said, they didn't include tax credits on electric vehicles in their calculations, so an EV like the Nissan Ariya will probably end up being even cheaper once all is said is done. So let's see what made the list.
Ford Escape PHEV - 5%
2025 Ford Escape PHEV FWD
- CR Overall score: 71
- MSRP: $38,400
- Potential Savings: $2,036
- Expected Price: $36,364
- Incentives Available Through: July 7
Ford Mach-E - 5%
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD
- CR Overall Score: 68
- MSRP: $44,995
- Potential Savings: $2,400
- Expected Price: $42,595
- Incentives Available Through: June 30
Ford Bronco Sport - 6%
2025 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks AWD
- CR Overall Score: 63
- MSRP: $36,495
- Potential Savings: $2,027
- Expected Price: $34,468
- Incentives Available Through: July 7
Ford Escape - 6%
2025 Ford Escape Active AWD
- CR Overall Score: 70
- MSRP: $30,915
- Potential Savings: $1,737
- Expected Price: $29,178
- Incentives Available Through: July 7
Cadillac XT5 - 6%
2025 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury AWD
- CR Overall Score: 67
- MSRP: $52,595
- Potential Savings: $3,130
- Expected Price: $49,465
- Incentives Available Through: June 30
Ford Explorer - 6%
2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line AWD
- CR Overall Score: 68
- MSRP: $47,020
- Potential Savings: $2,881
- Expected Price: $44,139
- Incentives Available Through: July 7
Hyundai Kona - 8%
2025 Hyundai Kona N Line S AWD
- CR Overall Score: 65
- MSRP: $31,050
- Potential Savings: $2,351
- Expected Price: $28,699
- Incentives Available Through: July 7
Nissan Rogue - 8%
2025 Nissan Rogue SV AWD
- CR Overall Score: 75
- MSRP: $30,990
- Potential Savings: $2,415
- Expected Price: $28,575
- Incentives Available Through: June 30
Audi Q3 - 10%
2025 Audi Q3 S Line Premium Plus 45 TFSI Quattro
- CR Overall Score: 73
- MSRP: $39,800
- Potential Savings: $3,887
- Expected Price: $35,913
- Incentives Available Through: June 30
Nissan Arya - 19%
2025 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ AWD
- CR Overall Score: 68
- MSRP: $54,370
- Potential Savings: $10,212
- Expected Price: $44,158
- Incentives Available Through: June 30