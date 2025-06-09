Automakers Are Scrambling For Magnets

Modern cars are chock-full of magnets, which is great news if you're the guy selling the magnets. Unfortunately for much of the world, that guy is Xi Jinping, and he's not too keen on letting any of those precious rare-earth materials out of the country. Instead, he'd like you to set up your magnet-based shops in China. From Reuters:

Frank Eckard, CEO of a German magnet maker, has been fielding a flood of calls in recent weeks. Exasperated automakers and parts suppliers have been desperate to find alternative sources of magnets, which are in short supply due to Chinese export curbs. Some told Eckard their factories could be idled by mid-July without backup magnet supplies. "The whole car industry is in full panic," said Eckard, CEO of Magnosphere, based in Troisdorf, Germany. "They are willing to pay any price." ... Several European auto-supplier plants have already shut down, with more outages coming, said the region's auto supplier association, CLEPA. "Sooner or later, this will confront everyone," said CLEPA Secretary-General Benjamin Krieger. Cars today use rare-earths-based motors in dozens of components – side mirrors, stereo speakers, oil pumps, windshield wipers, and sensors for fuel leakage and braking sensors.

Automakers are going to need to make a lot of deals in not a lot of time, unless they'd like their supply chains to dry up and their factories to go idle. This is, in business terms, generally seen as "bad."