A Basically Stock Honda CR-V Will Be The First Hydrogen Vehicle To Race Up Pikes Peak

Honda is bullish on hydrogen, and the company has decided to take that alt-fuel enthusiasm racing. The new hydrogen-powered CR-V e:FCEV will be taking part in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb later this month, and it'll be doing so in near-stock trim — the same 174 horses of the stock car will pull the newly-caged SUV up the Race to the Clouds. No one's yet expecting it to beat Volkswagen's record on the course, but hey. Maybe we'll be surprised.

Honda has long been a big name at Pikes Peak, supplying not only a race team but pace cars and sponsorships in droves. It has fielded fully electric prototypes and race cars in the past, going all the way back to the first EV class in 1994, but the CR-V will be the first hydrogen vehicle from any company to race up the mountain. Honda will be running this CR-V e:FCEV in the Exhibition class — not exactly competing for the all-out best time of the day, but with repeat Pikes Peak driver and Formula Drift champion Daijiro Yoshihara behind the wheel, we may see a time faster than expected for a sub-200-horsepower, family hauling, grocery getting crossover.