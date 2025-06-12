John Deere Must Face Second Right To Repair Lawsuit

There's a new chapter in the saga that is John Deere versus owners who want the ability to fix their own tractors. A judge just ruled that the company must face a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission and five states over its tractor and agricultural equipment repair monopoly. It means the Illinois-based company is now facing both a class action lawsuit and a federal antitrust lawsuit over the fact it has tried to keep owners from fixing their own machinery.

The lawsuit was filed under former FTC chair Lina Khan in the waning days of Joe Biden's presidency. Somewhat surprisingly, the Trump administration's FTC has continued on with the lawsuit, according to 404 Media. That means Right to Repair is one of those special issues that actually has bipartisan support. The company argued that both the federal and state governments didn't have standing to sue it, arguing that claims of its monopolization of the repair market and unfair labor practices were not sufficient. Here's the thing, though: an Illinois District Court judge didn't agree, so now the lawsuit can move forward.